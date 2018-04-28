UPDATE: Police identify victim of Friday night's homicide, charg - KCTV5 News

UPDATE: Police identify victim of Friday night's homicide, charges filed in case

By Marc Jacobs, Assignment Editor
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

UPDATE 4/29: Kansas City police have identified the victim of Friday's shooting as Norez R. Block. 

Block was 26 years old. 

Also on Sunday, a Kansas City man was charged in connection to the fatal shooting. 

Theodist Lewis, 31, was charged this weekend with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. 

A $250,000 bond has been requested. 

UPDATE: The suspect of interest has been identified and is in custody, according to the Kansas City Police Department and the TIPS Hotline

A Friday night shooting on the city’s south side has left one man dead.

Kansas City, Missouri police said that they responded to a shooting call near 106th Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday. 

When they arrived, they found a male victim inside a convenience store at that location with a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Police are looking for a black man who has been identified as a suspect of interest. He was last seen headed north on Blue Ridge Boulevard in a tan vehicle. 

The authorities are requesting that the public help them find out who is responsible for the fatal shooting:

"We know several people were inside the 7-Eleven at 10615 Blue Ridge Boulevard at the time of the homicide. We are requesting anyone who was at the 7-Eleven . . . on 04/27/2018 between 11:00 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. to please contact the Kansas City Missouri Police Department Homicide Unit at 816-234-5148.  We are requesting people to call regardless if they saw the pictured individual or not."

You can also call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

