Chiefs select Dorian O'Daniel from Clemson with 100th pick of NF - KCTV5 News

CHIEFS

Chiefs select Dorian O'Daniel from Clemson with 100th pick of NFL Draft

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
(AP) (AP)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The Chiefs selected Dorian O'Daniel from Clemson with the 100th pick of NFL Draft, closing out the night of selections. 

He is a linebacker from Clemson. 

Stay with KCTV5 News as we learn more information about him. 

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.