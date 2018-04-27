Chiefs select Dorian O'Daniel from Clemson with 100th pick of NFL Draft

The Chiefs selected Dorian O'Daniel from Clemson with the 100th pick of NFL Draft, closing out the night of selections.

He is a linebacker from Clemson.

Stay with KCTV5 News as we learn more information about him.

LOL on the conference call with Dorian, Kendall blurts out “WHATS GOOD?!?” And Dorian goes “You can’t make this stuff up!” — Tom Martin (@TomKCTV5) April 28, 2018

Dorian O'Daniel: "I had no idea. I was shutting down my draft party. I couldn't believe it, Kansas City?"



He's extremely excited. And Kendall Fuller is with him right now. — Tom Martin (@TomKCTV5) April 28, 2018

LB Dorian O'Daniel is the pick at 100. Three picks on the front seven for the #Chiefs. — Tom Martin (@TomKCTV5) April 28, 2018

Clemson OLB Dorian O'Daniel is the pick at 100 for Kansas City. — Dani Welniak (@KCTVDani) April 28, 2018

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.