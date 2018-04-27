Former KC police chief applies to be Jackson County's interim sh - KCTV5 News

Former KC police chief applies to be Jackson County's interim sheriff

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
File photo - Former Police Chief Forte. (KCTV) File photo - Former Police Chief Forte. (KCTV)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Former Kansas City, Missouri Police Chief Darryl Forte has applied to be Jackson County, Missouri's interim sheriff, according to a tweet he posted late on Friday. 

"I want to quell the rumors," he wrote. "It’s true! I submitted my application for the position of interim sheriff of @JacksonCountyMO."

Forte retired from his police as police chief in May of 2017 after five and a half years in the position. 

