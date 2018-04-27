Olathe South alum Braden Smith picked in 2nd round of NFL Draft

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2017, file photo, Auburn offensive lineman Braden Smith (71) warms up before the start of an NCAA college football game. Smith was selected to the AP All-Conference SEC team announced Monday, Dec. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Olathe South alum Braden Smith is heading to Indianapolis.

The Auburn offensive guard was taken by the Colts with the 37th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Smith, whose father played football for the University of Kansas, was an AP All-American in his senior year with the Tigers and served as team captain.

During his time playing for the Falcons in high school, Smith earned All-State honors. He also was a state shot put and discus champion.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.