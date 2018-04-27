Man sentenced to 628 months in prison for murdering woman in 201 - KCTV5 News

Man sentenced to 628 months in prison for murdering woman in 2012

Posted by Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Sharon Nero. (File photo) Sharon Nero. (File photo)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

On Friday, a man was sentenced for killing a woman in Kansas City, Kansas in 2012. 

Timothy Webb sentenced to 628 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections for the second-degree murder of 46-year-old Sharon Nero.

At the time, police said the murder stemmed from a domestic issue.

It was a roommate who came home and found Nero's body in a house in the 11500 block of N. 28th Street in May of 2012.

"There was no reason for this," said Theresa Griswold, her daughter, said at the time. "She had four kids, grandkids. And she loved them dearly... This was not right at all... My Mama was a good person."

