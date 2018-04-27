Chiefs take Breeland Speaks from Ole Miss with 46th pick - KCTV5 News

CHIEFS

Chiefs take Breeland Speaks from Ole Miss with 46th pick

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
By Tom Martin, Sports Anchor/Reporter
Connect
(AP) (AP)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The Chiefs have taken Breeland Speaks from Ole Miss with the 46th pick in the  NFL Draft.

The Bengals traded second-round picks with Kansas City, dropping eight spots.

Andy Reid doesn't think the Chiefs reached at all for Speaks, a versatile pass-rushing lineman who can also play linebacker and a guy Brett Veach made clear he wanted.

It was obvious to Speaks. He had a feeling when the Chiefs traded up that it was for him.

“I dreamed of playing with Eric Berry,” he said. “I dreamed of playing with Justin Houston.” 

Speaks happens to remind Coach Reid of another longtime Chiefs player.

“So similar to Tamba, in his measurements, testing, all these things,” he said. “I never saw him take a play off, and he played a lot.”

Speaks does have some character concerns; a DUI arrest in 2016 and a couple of ejections on the field this past season.

Reid said he's comfortable with the newest Chief.

“I asked him everything, I hit it all, I don’t shy away from that,” he said.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.