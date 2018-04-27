Police pursuit ends in fiery rollover crash in KC

Kansas City police have one man in custody after a high-speed chase ended in a fiery crash Friday afternoon.

The pursuit ended shortly at about 3:54 p.m. on Eastbound 40 Highway near I-70 when the Jeep Wrangler flipped over an embankment and burst into flames.

The driver was taken into custody and was not injured.

The chase lasted less than 10 minutes and began near 35th Street and The Paseo.

Police tried to stop the Jeep due to a traffic violation, but then it was discovered the vehicle was stolen.

During the chase, police said the man was driving erratically and at one point almost hit some pedestrians.

