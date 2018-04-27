Pit bull being treated in Overland Park after being shot in the head

Witnesses said they saw a man walk up to a dog in the woods and then shoot it. The animal is still alive, but the person responsible is still out there.

The dog is at an emergency vet where she’s expected to stay for a couple weeks to recover.

That means medical bills will pile up and a local rescue group is asking for your help.

A member of Unleashed Pet Rescue said a father and son heard gunshots while they were mushroom hunting on Thursday night in St. Joseph.

Then, they found that a Pit bull had been shot twice in the head.

“Taking her into the woods and shooting her, I don’t know anything that would justify that,” said Danielle Reno with Unleashed Pet Rescue. “There’s just nothing in my heart that would make that okay.”

A volunteer rushed to the area to help save the dog, who is now at BluePearl veterinary hospital fighting to recover.

“To be hospitalized here, it is anywhere between $800 to $1,200 a day and she’ll have to stay here for a couple of weeks,” said Reno.

She’ll also need surgery.

Reno said that’s why they are asking for you to help by donating on their website.

“She isn’t out of the woods yet, but anything is appreciated," Reno said.

A police report was filed in St Joseph. A veterinarian there is offering a $1,000 reward to help find the person who shot the dog.

