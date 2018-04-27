2 men charged in Lee's Summit convenience store robberies - KCTV5 News

2 men charged in Lee's Summit convenience store robberies

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -

Two Independence men, who fled from Lee's Summit police on Thursday until it ended after a short standoff, have been charged in recent armed robberies in Lee's Summit.

Billy J. Standley, 21, and William C. Crawford, 33, each face three counts of first-degree robbery and three counts of armed criminal action.

According to court records filed on Friday, the men were taken into custody on Thursday in Lee's Summit after a brief standoff.

Both of them told police they robbed a 7-Eleven and a QuickTrip. Standley told police he committed three robberies.

Police responded to robberies on April 2 and April 14 at 7-Eleven in Lee's Summit and on April 25 at a QuikTrip in Lee's Summit.

Prosecutors have requested a $100,000 bond for each of the men.

