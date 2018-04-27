Pittsburg State University to cut 19 positions - KCTV5 News

Pittsburg State University to cut 19 positions

PITTSBURG, KS (AP) -

A university in southeast Kansas is planning to cut 19 full-time positions because of stagnant state funding, increasing costs and enrollment pressures.

The Joplin Globe reports that Pittsburg State University officials announced the plan Thursday. Officials say employees affected by the layoff have been notified and will continue to be paid through mid-June. Employees will also receive job placement assistance through the university's Office of Career Services, and have preferred status for university job openings over the next 12 months.

The positions will remain in place through the end of the fiscal year ending June 16.

University officials say instructors weren't included in the cuts. They say the layoffs are part the university's a long-term cost reduction.

The cuts come as the university faces declining enrollment, especially with international students.

