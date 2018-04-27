Kansas, Missouri update lists of possible measles exposure sites

Health departments in Kansas and Missouri have updated their lists of possible measles exposure sites.

The update stems from the recent measles outbreaks in the two states.

Beginning in early March 2018, cases of measles began to appear in Kansas after a child who was too young to be vaccinated was infected while traveling internationally.

In early April 2018, cases of measles began to appear in Kansas City, Missouri after an unvaccinated adult was exposed to measles while traveling abroad.

Local public health officials have determined that the measles cases in Kansas are not linked to those in Missouri.

Local public health departments urge unvaccinated people, and parents and caregivers of infants less than a year old to check these two lists of possible exposure sites:

The Kansas and Missouri exposure site pages will be updated as locations fall out of the date range for possible infection.

Individuals are at extremely low risk for contracting measles if they were not at any of these locations, if they have been vaccinated for measles, or if they have had measles before.

