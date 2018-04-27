New traffic light system in Brookside aims to keep pedestrians safe

Crosswalks are not new technology, but it’s new in Brookside, and the goal is to help keep pedestrians safe. (KCTV5)

If you’ve walked along 63rd Street in the area, it’s easy to see why a more dedicated crosswalk was needed.

"Lots of traffic, lots of confusion ... you don't know when to stop and when to walk," Kristin Encarnacion said.

"It is a heavy traffic flow both for cars and pedestrians. It's a very busy intersection. I drive through it multiple times every day," Lori Miller said.

The city responded by adding in a new high-intensity activated crosswalk or HAWK signal. City officials note the biggest difference is for the driver.

The lights will cycle through flashing yellow, then solid yellow, before turning red to let people walk safely through. After that, it will flash red to signal drivers to stop before going through.

For people who live and work in the area, it’s a welcome addition.

"I think it's such an asset here for our Brookside community to keep people safe. Having lived here and worked here for many years, I've seen too many near misses, unfortunately," Miller said.

"It would promote a little more feasibility for pedestrians. So, I think it's a great start," Encarnacion said.

The HAWK signal is set to activate on Monday.

Kansas City police traffic crews will be in the area for the first few days to assist with the breaking-in period to keep everyone safe.

