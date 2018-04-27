Locations participating in National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday

Here are locations in the Kansas City metro where you can drop off expired, unwanted or unused pharmaceutical controlled substances or other medications.

The event provides a safe way to dispose of medications that might otherwise be thrown away or improperly disposed of.

Kansas City, Missouri

Children’s Mercy Hospital, 2401 Gillham Road

Children’s Mercy Northland Clinic, 501 NW Barry Road

CVS, 4750 Lees Summit Road

Main Corp Parking Lot, 3215 Main St.

North Patrol Division, 11000 NW Prairie View Road

Price Chopper & First Call, 8430 Wornall Road

Research Medical Center, 6675 Holmes Road

Shoal Creek Patrol Division, 6801 Pleasant Valley Road

South Patrol Division, 9701 Marion Park

Independence

Children’s Mercy Hospital East Campus, 20300 E. Valley View Parkway

Liberty

Liberty Hospital, 2525 Glenn Hendren Drive

Platte City

Price Chopper, 2600 Ensign Hill Drive

Riverside

Riverside Police Department Headquarters, 2990 NW Vivion Road

Lee's Summit

St. Luke's East Hospital, 100 NE Saint Luke’s Blvd.

John Knox Village, 1001 NW Chipman Road

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, 4001 NE Lakewood Court

Lee’s Summit Police Department, 10 NE Tudor Road

Lee’s Summit Medical Center, 2100 SE Blue Parkway

Belton

Price Chopper, 109 N. Cedar

Raymore

Price Chopper, 900 W. Foxwood Drive

Grandview

Price Chopper, 12220 S. 71 Highway

Blue Springs

Blue Springs Police Department, 1100 SW Smith St.

Price Chopper, 1101 S 7 Highway

Price Chopper, 1305 NW 7 Highway?

Pleasant Hill

Price Chopper, 2101 N. State Route 7

Kansas City, Kansas

CVS, 950 Minnesota Ave.

CVS, 4645 Shawnee Drive

CVS, 3750 State Ave.

CVS, 4300 Rainbow

DeGoler’s, 2040 Hutton Road

Overland Park

Price Chopper, 7000 W. 75th St.

Price Chopper, 7201 W. 151st St.

Price Chopper, 7418 W. 119th St.

Price Chopper, 11700 W. 135th St.

Roeland Park

Price Chopper, 4950 Roe Ave.

Prescription drug take back has begun. Go see PO Hirsch at the Merriam Hen House! pic.twitter.com/gDLzNv63Ax — Merriam Police (@MerriamPolice) April 28, 2018

Olathe

Olathe Police Department Headquarters, 501 E. Old 56 Highway

Lenexa

12500 West 87th Street Parkway

Spring Hill

Price Chopper, 22350 S. Harrison St.

Gardner

Price Chopper, 830 East Main Street

De Soto

Harps Food Store, 34040 Commerce Drive

Stilwell

Stillwell Fire Department, 19120 Metcalf Ave.

Bonner Springs

Price Chopper, 501 Commercial Drive

Leavenworth

Price Chopper, Leavenworth, KS – 2107 S. 4th Street

