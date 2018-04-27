Locations participating in National Drug Take Back Day on Saturd - KCTV5 News

Locations participating in National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -

Here are locations in the Kansas City metro where you can drop off expired, unwanted or unused pharmaceutical controlled substances or other medications.

The event provides a safe way to dispose of medications that might otherwise be thrown away or improperly disposed of.

Kansas City, Missouri

  • Children’s Mercy Hospital, 2401 Gillham Road
  • Children’s Mercy Northland Clinic, 501 NW Barry Road
  • CVS, 4750 Lees Summit Road
  • Main Corp Parking Lot, 3215 Main St.
  • North Patrol Division, 11000 NW Prairie View Road
  • Price Chopper & First Call, 8430 Wornall Road
  • Research Medical Center, 6675 Holmes Road
  • Shoal Creek Patrol Division, 6801 Pleasant Valley Road
  • South Patrol Division, 9701 Marion Park

Independence

  • Children’s Mercy Hospital East Campus, 20300 E. Valley View Parkway

Liberty

  • Liberty Hospital, 2525 Glenn Hendren Drive

Platte City

  • Price Chopper, 2600 Ensign Hill Drive

Riverside

  • Riverside Police Department Headquarters, 2990 NW Vivion Road

Lee's Summit

  • St. Luke's East Hospital, 100 NE Saint Luke’s Blvd.
  • John Knox Village, 1001 NW Chipman Road
  • Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, 4001 NE Lakewood Court
  • Lee’s Summit Police Department, 10 NE Tudor Road
  • Lee’s Summit Medical Center, 2100 SE Blue Parkway

Belton

  • Price Chopper, 109 N. Cedar

Raymore

  • Price Chopper, 900 W. Foxwood Drive

Grandview

  • Price Chopper, 12220 S. 71 Highway

Blue Springs

  • Blue Springs Police Department, 1100 SW Smith St.

  • Price Chopper, 1101 S 7 Highway

  • Price Chopper, 1305 NW 7 Highway?

Pleasant Hill

  • Price Chopper, 2101 N. State Route 7

Kansas City, Kansas

  • CVS, 950 Minnesota Ave.
  • CVS, 4645 Shawnee Drive
  • CVS, 3750 State Ave.
  • CVS, 4300 Rainbow
  • DeGoler’s, 2040 Hutton Road

Overland Park

  • Price Chopper, 7000 W. 75th St.
  • Price Chopper, 7201 W. 151st St.
  • Price Chopper, 7418 W. 119th St.
  • Price Chopper, 11700 W. 135th St.

Roeland Park

  • Price Chopper, 4950 Roe Ave.

Olathe

  • Olathe Police Department Headquarters, 501 E. Old 56 Highway

Lenexa

  • 12500 West 87th Street Parkway

Spring Hill

  • Price Chopper, 22350 S. Harrison St.

Gardner

  • Price Chopper, 830 East Main Street

De Soto

  • Harps Food Store, 34040 Commerce Drive

Stilwell

  • Stillwell Fire Department, 19120 Metcalf Ave.

Bonner Springs

  • Price Chopper, 501 Commercial Drive

Leavenworth 

  • Price Chopper, Leavenworth, KS – 2107 S. 4th Street

