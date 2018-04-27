Former Gardner-Edgerton choir director charged with aggravated sodomy pleads guilty

Burd was a choir director and vocal teacher at Gardner Edgerton High School, but is not currently an employee. (Johnson County Sheriff's Office)

A former teacher of the year for Gardner-Edgerton School District has pleaded guilty after being charged with sex crimes with a teenager late last year.

Todd Burd has been charged with two counts of aggravated sodomy by force and submitted his plea on Friday.

Court documents say the nonconsensual sexual acts are alleged to have occurred last fall with a 15- or 16-year-old. The sexual assault took place between Oct. 23 and Nov. 8.

KCTV5 News was able to confirm this incident happened off of school grounds and not long before he left his position at the school.

Burd was a choir director and vocal teacher at Gardner Edgerton High School, but is not currently an employee. He received Gardner-Edgerton district's Teacher of the Year honor in 2015.

According to USD 231, Burd left the school on Nov. 21 after 13 years as the vocal music teacher. According to documents from the school board, he either resigned or retired and that was approved in April, but he was not fired.

Former students of his had said they were shocked by the accusation due to the impact Burd had on their lives.

"I am the person I am today because of him. He shaped me into who I am because choir was the only thing that held me onto that high school," former student Alaina Summerlin said. “He’s been a kind-hearted, you know, person who has always pushed people to do their best and I never expected anything like this from him.”

