Police trying to ID suspect after Overland Park Walgreens is robbed at gunpoint

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -

Police in Overland Park are trying to identify a man who allegedly robbed a Walgreens at gunpoint early Friday morning.

It happened at about 5:15 a.m. at the store located at 7500 Metcalf Avenue.

The suspect entered the store, walked back to the pharmacy, pointed a handgun at victim, and demanded OxyContin.

The suspect then fled the scene in a tan or gold Ford Explorer with unknown Indiana tags. The vehicle had two unknown black males inside.

The suspect pictured is identified as being a black man with light skin who is in his 20s. He is slender, has an afro, and was wearing a navy blue Adidas suit.

If you have any information you asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-535-3291 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

