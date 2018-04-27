Kansas moves to loosen rules for limited-use amusement rides

The Senate voted 37-1 on Thursday approve a bill addressing complaints from rural lawmakers and local officials that last year's law was too broad. (KCTV5)

Kansas is moving to loosen its rules for amusement rides for events such as county fairs a year after lawmakers strengthened regulations in the wake of a boy's death on a waterslide.

The House approved the measure 114-6 earlier this month, and it goes next to Gov. Jeff Colyer for his possible signature.

Legislators acted last year in response to the death of 10-year-old Caleb Schwab on a giant waterslide at the Schlitterbahn park in Kansas City, Kansas.

The changes will set lower requirements for rides at short-term, one-location events run by nonprofit groups and exempt attractions such as hay-rack rides and low-speed barrel trains.

