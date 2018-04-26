MOCSA group says Cosby verdict could help women 'break the silence'

MOCSA has three billboards throughout the metro - part of an international campaign to “start by believing.”

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV5/CNN) - A jury found Bill Cosby guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault on Thursday, for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home in a Philadelphia suburb in 2004.

The 80-year-old comedian faces up to 10 years in prison on each count, but Cosby is likely to serve them concurrently. A sentencing hearing with Judge Steven O'Neill has not yet been scheduled, and Cosby remains out on bail.

Cosby did not audibly react to his conviction, but erupted shortly afterward. Minutes after the verdict, prosecutors asked the judge to revoke Cosby's bail. They said he is a flight risk and has a private plane.

Cosby, who did not testify in the trial and has sat quietly through the proceedings, stood up and yelled in a booming voice: "He doesn't have a plane, you asshole."

Judge O'Neill ruled that Cosby should not leave his Pennsylvania home, and that he would need to be fitted with a GPS tracking device if he left the state.

The verdict came a year after Cosby's previous trial ended in a mistrial, as a different panel of jurors said they were deadlocked and could not unanimously agree on a verdict. This jury began deliberating Wednesday around 11 a.m., and worked for more than 14 hours over two days to reach the verdict.

Verdict has ramifications in Kansas City

Julie Donelon, MOCSA’s president, hopes the verdict resonates with so many women afraid to break the silence.

“I think it’s really important for survivors to get that message that when you come forward, we will believe you and we will be here to support you," she said.

Volunteers who provide support at metro area hospitals during forensic exams are just one part of the mission of MOCSA, which began as a local rape crisis hotline almost 50 years ago.

They also offer counseling and education programs geared to school kids, law enforcement, clergy and more.

Actress Mira Sorvino, one of Harvey Weinstein’s first accusers, was in Kansas City to speak at MOCSA’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

