Trump, others release statements following Pompeo's confirmation

After Mike Pompeo was confirmed on Friday as Secretary of State, the president and some local politicians released statements.

President Donald Trump said:

"I am pleased with the Senate’s confirmation of Mike Pompeo to serve as our country’s top diplomat. Having a patriot of Mike’s immense talent, energy, and intellect leading the Department of State will be an incredible asset for our country at this critical time in history. He will always put the interests of America first. He has my trust. He has my support. Today, he has my congratulations on becoming America’s 70th Secretary of State."

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran said:

“Maintaining strong relationships with our allies while countering our adversaries in a diplomatic fashion is essential to advancing America’s security and economic interests. The president’s trust in Secretary Pompeo is evident and will be instrumental to our nation’s diplomatic engagement – Secretary Pompeo will be an effective advocate for our country as other countries will know he speaks for the president. Kansans are proud to have Mike Pompeo serve as Secretary of State, and I look forward to working with him to advance America’s interests around the globe.”

Former Kansas Senator Bob Dole said:

I want to congratulate #MikePompeo on his confirmation as Secretary of State. I know you will do a great job as America’s top diplomat. Thank you for your continued service to the United States and for your friendship over the years. pic.twitter.com/4Z07QieXt5 — Senator Bob Dole (@SenatorDole) April 26, 2018

