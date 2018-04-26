Missouri Senate unlikely to confirm Greitens' education board pi - KCTV5 News

Missouri Senate unlikely to confirm Greitens' education board picks

Posted by Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' appointees to the State Board of Education appear unlikely to be confirmed by the Senate.

Fellow Republican Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard on Thursday affirmed that Greitens' nominee Eddy Justice won't be brought up again for confirmation. Several senators said they would block a vote on him during debate Tuesday.

Greitens has clashed with senators for stacking boards with appointees in order to enact policy changes. The State Board of Education has been a particular point of contention.

Richard on Thursday said he expects Justice and other board appointees to be filibustered if brought up again for confirmation votes.

Greitens' relationship with lawmakers is further strained because he's facing two felony charges. Richard is among lawmakers who have called for Greitens to resign.

