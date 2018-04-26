UPDATE: 'Half car' to be removed from Edgerton following city council vote

City leaders in a small Kansas town have made a controversial decision to remove what some call a landmark.

A car divided in half has been on display for decades in Edgerton, but after complaints, the city voted Thursday to have it removed.

The vote was unanimous by city council members, but the sentiment was not. Longtime residents of Edgerton were not happy about the decision, instead wanting the car to stay parked there.

The 1987 Chevy Citation is considered a landmark by some in Johnson County. It's been in the city for 30 years, but that will soon change.

