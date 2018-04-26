Thursday's important developments in the Greitens case

Governor Greitens is continuing to fight back against criminal charges he says are the result of a political witch hunt

On Thursday, a private investigator refused to answer anything about how he handled the case.

Taking the 5th Amendment means you don't want to say anything that could possibly incriminate yourself and lead to charges.

Investigator William Tisaby is a former FBI agent who came in to help with the case, but he's is accused of perjury or lying.

The defense team had wanted to grill him, but they won't get that chance.

This naturally does not look good for him or the invasion of privacy case.

The defense team wants to strike all witnesses he questioned.

The prosecutor denies the case is tainted.

Legal experts said the biggest challenge with the case is that there is still no picture.

Turning to Jefferson City, the House Speaker said he's on track on have the votes he needs to call for a special session for impeachment.

Speaker Todd Richardson also hinted that a second report on Governor Greitens could be released soon.

Lawmakers are conducting their own investigation into the allegations concerning Greitens. They already released a huge report full of damaging testimony. It was so graphic that it had a warning right on front.

Lawmakers expect to soon release another report concerning the governor’s charity and a donor list that allegedly became a political roadmap for fundraising.

One final note, a judge is still weighing if he will grant that protection order Greitens wants against Attorney General Josh Hawley.

The governor's legal team claims Hawley should not investigate any longer because he's calling for the governor's resignation.

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.