Fire causes extensive damage to Kansas City home

Kansas City fire crews are on scene of a two-alarm house fire at 81st and Flora.

The fire, which started around 6 p.m., caused extensive damage to the home and essentially destroyed it.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, heavy smoke was billowing from the two-story home.

Moments later, flames began to shoot from the house. Firefighters reported heavy fire in the basement.

At 6:13 p.m., all firefighters were ordered to evacuate the home.

The fire was under control by 6:55 p.m.

