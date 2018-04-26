Potholes in Kansas City to be repaired within 3 days

You may not have to dodge so many potholes for much longer because the city is now committing to fixing them within three days of being reported.

“They say they’re fixing them, but it doesn't really seem like it,” said Kansas City resident Gionna Brown.

A new spring cleaning effort lead by Councilmen Kevin McManus and Scott Taylor aims to change that.

“We’ve asked the city manager to aggressively treat potholes because all council people have had calls on potholes,” said Taylor.

The city manager is committed to repairing potholes within three business days, once they are reported.

“That means it’ll be less, like, damages towards people’s cars,” said Teriona Jones, a resident. “Because you can mess up your tires, depending on how fast you’re going.”

Pothole repairs are currently underway.

Around May 7, city employees will also begin removing illegal signs placed in the right-of-way.

In early July, they’ll begin a tire pickup to collect tires scattered around town.

“It makes that first impression and, also for residents that have lived here for decades, they deserve a clean city,” Taylor said.

If you see a pothole, reporting it is as easy as calling 311 on your phone.

Tell the operator where it's located and it should be repaired within three business days.

