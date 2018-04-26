Crash near Blue Springs South High School injures teenagers

Police are searching for what caused a crash near Blue Springs South High School that hospitalized teenagers on Thursday. (Chopper 5)

Police are searching for what caused a crash near Blue Springs South High School that initially sent four teens to the hospital.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office initially said four juveniles were taken to the hospital following the wreck which happened in the 6900 block of Taylor Road.

On Friday afternoon, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office said that one teenager had been released from the hospital. Three are still hospitalized but are in stable condition.

The wreck happened at 3:15 p.m. Thursday when the car crashed into a tree after leaving the road while going south on Taylor Road. Investigators are trying to find out what caused the driver to leave the road.

There are several hills along Taylor Road, and officers are looking into the possibility that speed was a factor. The posted speed limit on that road is 25 miles per hour.

A witness told KCTV5 News that several neighbors rushed to try and help everyone that was injured in the crash.

“I heard a loud bang, which is unusual,” said Ron Wade who lives near the scene of the crash. “It was pretty loud. I went running up to the scene. There were two girls laying on the ground. There was a boy he was running around okay. There was a girl pinned in the backseat, but they got her out.”

Officials say it could be a few days before they get the results from the accident reconstruction team.

