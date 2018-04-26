Missouri House Speaker anticipates having enough votes for special session on Greitens investigation

Missouri Speaker of the House Todd Richardson. (Souce: MOHOUSECOMM on YouTube)

Missouri Speaker of the House Todd Richardson (R-Popular Bluff) said he anticipates having enough votes for a special session to consider the impeachment of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (R).

Richardson said the process is "on track" and he believes the votes are there.

"We've made significant progress again this week," he said. "We've begun the discussions with the Democrats. That process is on track and moving forward."

In order for a special session to happen, 123 of 163 members have to sign the petition.

"We're over the majority of Republicans and I anticipate we'll have a majority of Democrats," Richardson said on Thursday.

Greitens faces trial in May on an invasion of privacy charge for allegedly taking a compromising and unauthorized photo of the woman.

He's also charged with computer data tampering over use of a charity donor list in his political campaign.

Richardson's comments on the process begin around the 12:30 mark:

