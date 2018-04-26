Standoff in Lee's Summit ends with 2 arrests

Police in Lee's Summit arrested two suspects at the Sage Creek apartment complex on Thursday.

Around 1:45 p.m., officers with the Lee’s Summit Police Department tried to stop a blue Chevrolet truck for a traffic violation on I-470 near Woods Chapel Road.

The driver immediately fled and proceeded south on the interstate.

A second officer was in the area and immediately tried to deploy tire deflation devices.

As the suspects continued to flee, they attempted to hit the officer as he deployed the devices.

Officers continued the pursuit and the suspect eventually drove through a grassy area at Sage

Crossing Apartments and hit a tree near 512 NE Howard Ave.

Two suspects ran from the truck and into a nearby apartment.

Officers were able to surround the building and apartment and take the first suspect into custody without incident.

The second suspect refused to exit the apartment, however, and the police department’s Emergency Services Squad was called to the scene.

After a short time, the suspect left the apartment and surrendered to police without incident.

By 4 p.m., detectives were processing the scene and seeking search warrants for both the vehicle and the apartment that the suspects were in.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

