Surveillance video shows person of interest in shooting death of - KCTV5 News

Surveillance video shows person of interest in shooting death of utility worker, police say

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Police say 23-year-old Johnathon Porter, of Appleton City, was shot Monday morning. He was working at the construction site for InfraSource, a contractor for the utility company. (Submitted) Police say 23-year-old Johnathon Porter, of Appleton City, was shot Monday morning. He was working at the construction site for InfraSource, a contractor for the utility company. (Submitted)
On Thursday, police released surveillance video of a person of interest walking near Ninth Street and Brooklyn Avenue. (KCPD) On Thursday, police released surveillance video of a person of interest walking near Ninth Street and Brooklyn Avenue. (KCPD)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Authorities have released surveillance video of a person of interest in the shooting death of a utility worker at a job site.

Police say 23-year-old Johnathon Porter, of Appleton City, was shot Monday morning. He was working at the construction site for InfraSource, a contractor for the utility company.

The motive for the shooting is under investigation. Officers are searching for the suspect. The only description was a man with a dark complexion wearing a blue sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.

On Thursday, police released surveillance video of a person of interest walking near Ninth Street and Brooklyn Avenue. 

CLICK HERE TO WATCH

A $5,000 cash reward is available for information. If anyone can identify the person, please contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Porter's family is trying to raise money for his unborn child, saying he was the only support his girlfriend had. They say she is expecting to give birth next month.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.