Surveillance video shows person of interest in shooting death of utility worker, police say

On Thursday, police released surveillance video of a person of interest walking near Ninth Street and Brooklyn Avenue. (KCPD)

Authorities have released surveillance video of a person of interest in the shooting death of a utility worker at a job site.

Police say 23-year-old Johnathon Porter, of Appleton City, was shot Monday morning. He was working at the construction site for InfraSource, a contractor for the utility company.

The motive for the shooting is under investigation. Officers are searching for the suspect. The only description was a man with a dark complexion wearing a blue sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.

A $5,000 cash reward is available for information. If anyone can identify the person, please contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Porter's family is trying to raise money for his unborn child, saying he was the only support his girlfriend had. They say she is expecting to give birth next month.

