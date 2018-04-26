Two Light apartments hope to play role in revitalization of downtown Kansas City

The Two Light luxury apartments open on May 4 and apartment officials say the appeal is all in the details. (Facebook/Two Light Luxury Apartments)

In exactly one week, the first residents will move into their new homes inside the latest addition to the Kansas City skyline.

The Two Light luxury apartments open on May 4 and apartment officials say the appeal is all in the details.

From the open concept living rooms to high-end finishes in the kitchen and over the top amenities, people are signing up to move downtown.

“Bringing more residents to KC and really making it a neighborhood. You have the grocery store, you have One Life fitness, Power Life yoga is right downstairs, we have all these lifestyle amenities that are coming because the people are coming,” Marketing and Communications Director Jen DeMeyer said.

And there’s no shortage of amenities.

The clubhouse comes complete with a demonstration kitchen, indoor spa. Indoor/outdoor bar and an infinity pool.

All artwork in and around the building is a nod to Kansas City, with the murals are painted by local artists.

DeMeyer says, “If you build it, they will come.”

Two Light is a little more than 50-percent of the building is already leased.

Several penthouses are some of those already leased units. It features an outdoor terrace and a top-dollar rent, ringing in at a whopping $6,000 per month.

So why are people willing to pay this much?

“It’s really in what you get,” DeMeyer said. “You see the value of having the community, it’s really not just about the physical apartment, it’s what else can you offer me.”

Officials have decided to stagger the move-in process, in an effort to keep traffic from becoming congested.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.