Two men charged after shots fired into Independence home kill woman

Two men have been charged after shots were fired into an Independence home, killing a woman amid a feud that may have stemmed from a stolen vehicle.

Prosecutors announced earlier this week that 20-year-old William York, of Independence, and Tristen Bishop, 21, have been charged with unlawful use of a weapon. The felony is punishable by up to life in prison.

No attorneys are listed for York or Bishop in online court records. Bond is set at $500,000 for both men.

Twenty-year-old Abigail Edwards was killed on April 19 while in a home in the 500 block of S Oxford Avenue. Court records say her boyfriend told police that he had a feud with York about York stealing a vehicle.

Prosecutors say the shooting remains under investigation to consider whether other charges may be filed.

