Two men charged after shots fired into Independence home kill wo - KCTV5 News

Two men charged after shots fired into Independence home kill woman

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
Prosecutors announced earlier this week that 20-year-old William York, of Independence, and Tristen Bishop, 21, have been charged with unlawful use of a weapon. (Jackson County Detention Center) Prosecutors announced earlier this week that 20-year-old William York, of Independence, and Tristen Bishop, 21, have been charged with unlawful use of a weapon. (Jackson County Detention Center)
JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV/AP) -

Two men have been charged after shots were fired into an Independence home, killing a woman amid a feud that may have stemmed from a stolen vehicle.

Prosecutors announced earlier this week that 20-year-old William York, of Independence, and Tristen Bishop, 21, have been charged with unlawful use of a weapon. The felony is punishable by up to life in prison.

No attorneys are listed for York or Bishop in online court records. Bond is set at $500,000 for both men.

Twenty-year-old Abigail Edwards was killed on April 19 while in a home in the 500 block of S Oxford Avenue. Court records say her boyfriend told police that he had a feud with York about York stealing a vehicle.

Prosecutors say the shooting remains under investigation to consider whether other charges may be filed.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) and the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.