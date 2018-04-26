KCPD arrest armed man after standoff near 62nd, Swope

The standoff started just before 4 a.m. after officers received a call about a weapons disturbance in the area 62nd Street and Swope Parkway. (KCTV5)

Police have arrested an armed man after a tense standoff that began when neighbors called police saying he started a fire near their home.

The standoff started just before 4 a.m. Thursday after officers received a call about a weapons disturbance in the area 62nd Street and Swope Parkway.

Police say neighbors called and said the man started a fire between his house and their house and was armed with a handgun.

Authorities put out the fire but the man went back into his home when police approached and refused to leave.

At 6:23 a.m., the man agreed to come out and was taken into custody without any issues.

Police closed parts of 62nd Street and Indiana Avenue as officers worked to take the man into custody. They have reopened.

