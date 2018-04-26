Judge to hear arguments for Greitens' restraining order against AG Hawley

Greitens' legal team says it's inappropriate for Hawley to investigate the governor since he has called for the state's head official to resign. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

The defense team for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens will argue in court Thursday that a restraining order should be issued against Attorney General Josh Hawley.

A motion for the order was filed the night before Hawley announced that his office had uncovered “potentially criminal acts” committed by Greitens regarding his use of a charity’s donor list to benefit his 2016 gubernatorial campaign.

After Hawley turned over evidence to the St. Louis prosecutor, the same prosecutor charging Greitens with invasion of privacy, he was then charged with the second felony, for tampering with computer data, just two days before the statute of limitations expired.

If the restraining order is granted, Hawley would be blocked from any further investigations into the Governor.

Legal experts have weighed in on whether the governor was entitled to a use the donor list since he built the list himself.

Experts say that just because Greitens' cultivated the list, does not mean he can use it for other purposes.

Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem will preside over the hearing, scheduled for 10 a.m.

Greitens already faces a May 14 trial on a felony invasion of privacy indictment alleging he took and transmitted a nonconsensual photo of a nude woman in 2015. Greitens, who also could face impeachment stemming from a legislative investigation, has admitted to an extramarital affair but denied criminal wrongdoing.

