'Sleeping thief' caught by Independence police, charged with trafficking stolen IDs

Police say they caught a sleeping thief with stolen identities, possibly helping them solve several break-ins around the metro.

Cymon Coleman faces multiple counts of trafficking in stolen identities accused of stealing IDs, Social Security and credit cards.

Employees at a nearby business called police to report a man sleeping in a car.

When an officer tried to talk to him, they say they saw a glass smoking pipe with white residue inside and arrested him.

Police say before his arrest, Coleman pretended to be one of his identity theft victims and gave the officer the victim’s name and social security number.

The real owner of the ID told police someone stole his passport, airline uniform and vehicle from his garage in Stilwell.

During his arrest police say they found credit and debit cards, driver’s licenses, Social Security cards, checks and other personal information for ten different victims.

“An uncomfortable feeling to know they had personal information about me," said Claire Baker, a victim.

During the investigation, police found several checks written to Baker that were taken from her vehicle glove compartment.

"One of the boys had opened up the garage door and we didn't realize it," she said. "We had left the garage door open all night."

Officers say Coleman had stolen items from victims in Kansas from Overland Park and Stilwell as well as victims who live in Kansas City, Odessa and Lee Summit.

Some victims had fraudulent charges on their credit cards before they were quickly canceled.

Others found there were attempts to open new credit cards using their names.

