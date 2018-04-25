1 dead, 1 hurt after semi goes wrong way on I-29 in Platte County

The crash happened at about 9:09 p.m. on northbound I-29 near mile marker 24. (KCTV5)

Authorities in Platte County have reopened northbound Interstate 29 after a wrong way crash left one person dead and another injured Wednesday night.

The crash happened about 9 p.m. near mile-marker 24.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened after a 2013 Peterbuilt tractor-trailer crossed the median from the southbound lanes into the northbound lanes and then tried to make a u-turn to again head north. A 2004 Cadillac, traveling north, hit the back of the semi.

Cynthia Humphrey, 66, of St. Joseph, was a passenger in the Cadillac. She was taken to an area hospital where she later died.

The driver of the Cadillac was also taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities had closed the interstate for over four hours while investigating and working to clear the scene. Traffic was diverted to Missouri Highway 273 while the interstate was closed.

Officials have not said what caused the driver of the semi to cross into the southbound lanes.

