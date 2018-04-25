Nearly 30 shots fired at SUV with child riding inside at 35th, Brooklyn

Police are investigating a shooting at 35th Street and Brooklyn in Kansas City.

The shooting was reported shortly before 8 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

Investigators on scene said a vehicle was heading westbound and stopped at a green light, then two suspects exited the vehicle and started firing shots at an SUV that was stopped.

Officers on scene say the SUV had two adults and a child inside. An adult male suffered non-life threatening injuries from the shooting.

Investigators had no immediate suspect information.

