Nearly 30 shots fired at SUV with child riding inside at 35th, Brooklyn

Nearly 30 shots fired at SUV with child riding inside at 35th, B - KCTV5 News

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police are investigating a shooting at 35th Street and Brooklyn in Kansas City. 

The shooting was reported shortly before 8 p.m. on Wednesday evening. 

Investigators on scene said a vehicle was heading westbound and stopped at a green light, then two suspects exited the vehicle and started firing shots at an SUV that was stopped. 

Officers on scene say the SUV had two adults and a child inside. An adult male suffered non-life threatening injuries from the shooting.

Investigators had no immediate suspect information. 

