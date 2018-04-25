Select Specialty Hospital-Western Missouri to close in May

Kansas City will soon have one less hospital.

Select Specialty Hospital-Western Missouri on East Meyer Boulevard is closing its doors and laying off 100 workers.

The hospital specializes in long-term acute care.

According to a letter to the state filed under the Worker Adjustment Retraining and Notification Act, the hospital will close "on or about May 18, 2018."

Among those losing their jobs are nurses, physical therapists and respiratory therapists.

