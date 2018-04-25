Judge dismisses Schlitterbahn charge against 1 defendant

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV5/AP) - A judge has dismissed an involuntary manslaughter charge against one of five defendants in the decapitation death of a 10-year-old Kansas boy on a water slide.

Wyandotte County District Court Judge Robert Burns on Wednesday dropped charges against Schlitterbahn Waterpark of Kansas City, Kansas, in the 2016 death of Caleb Schwab on the Verruckt water slide.

The Kansas City Star reports Schlitterbahn Waterpark does not exist as a legal entity. The park includes two entities: SVV 1, which owns the land, and KC Waterpark Management, which operates the park.

Assistant Kansas attorney general Adam Zentner said he would seek a new grand jury indictment against the proper corporate defendant.

Also Wednesday, two defendants waived their right to a speedy trial, which means the trial will not occur on Sept. 10 as previously scheduled.

