Search continues for suspect who killed dad-to-be on Kansas City construction site

Police say 23-year-old Johnathon Porter, of Appleton City, was shot Monday morning. He was working at the construction site for InfraSource, a contractor for the utility company. (Submitted)

Spire Energy pulled its crew off the streets for a second day as police continue to search for the man who killed a construction worker.

Police say 23-year-old Johnathon Porter, of Appleton City, was shot Monday morning. He was working at the construction site for InfraSource, a contractor for the utility company.

The motive for the shooting is under investigation. Officers are searching for the suspect. The only description was a man with a dark complexion wearing a blue sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.

"You never plan on burying your babies. You expect them to do that to you, but not the other way around," Lindy Porter said.

But that is the fate for this mother after a man came up to her son, asked for a cigarette and then after being told no, would turn around and kill him.

"I guess what I'll miss most is that I'm not going to see what's next. You know, what is he going to learn next? What is he going to try next? What is going to try to show me or what is he going to take us next?" Porter said.

Johnathon Porter's father, Keith Porter, says they are still waiting for the realization to hit them.

"Dumbfounded, really. We don't know whether to still believe it or not," he said.

Spire, the company Johnathon Porter was contracted to do work with, says they are evaluating all of their safety precautions and trying to determine if there is anything else they need to do to keep their people safe.

And while it is a good way to look forward, for this family, it’s hard to know they won’t be able to have him back.

"I didn't get enough pictures. I didn't have enough talks with him. I didn't get enough of anything, I want more, and I'm not exactly sure how I'm going to get through this," Lindy Porter said.

The family is trying to raise money for his unborn child, saying Johnathon Porter was the only support his girlfriend had. They say she is expecting to give birth next month.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.