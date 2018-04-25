100-percent of NKC Schools’ buses pass safety inspection - KCTV5 News

100-percent of NKC Schools’ buses pass safety inspection

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
North Kansas City Schools can now say its students are riding in some of the safest buses in the state. (NKC Schools)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

North Kansas City Schools can now say its students are riding in some of the safest buses in the state.

All 159 buses in the district passed a 100 percent inspection by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The thorough inspection covers everything from brakes and body condition to tailpipes and tires.

Each year the district's 159 buses transport about 15,000 students and travel 2.4 million miles.

The director of transportation for the district, Lon Waterman, said this is truly the result of a team effort in the NKC Schools’ Transportation Department.

“Everyone can take pride in this accomplishment, it takes hard work and dedication and that sums up all of our employees," Waterman said.

