PETA offers reward in beating death of dog in Wichita

WICHITA, KS. (AP) - An animal rights organization is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the beating death of a Wichita man's dog during a break-in.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals offered the reward Wednesday after the 10-year-old American bulldog, "Buffalo Boy," was killed.

KWCH reports the dog's owner, Robert Miller, found his dog dead Sunday amid debris left by people who broke into his home. PETA says the dog was beaten with a bat.

Police say the break-in happened between Saturday evening and Sunday morning.

No arrests have been made.

