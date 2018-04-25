Jazz Museum director says she will step down by mid-May - KCTV5 News

Jazz Museum director says she will step down by mid-May

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
The director of a financially troubled jazz museum in Kansas City's historic 18th and Vine district says she's stepping down. (Facebook/American Jazz Museum) The director of a financially troubled jazz museum in Kansas City's historic 18th and Vine district says she's stepping down. (Facebook/American Jazz Museum)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -

The director of a financially troubled jazz museum in Kansas City's historic 18th and Vine district says she's stepping down.

The Kansas City Star reports that Cheptoo Kositany-Buckner said Wednesday that she would leave the American Jazz Museum before its annual May 15 meeting but would "remain a champion" of the attraction. A major shakeup also is expected on the museum's board of directors.

The leadership changes are among the recommendations made in a consultant's report issued last month. The report was highly critical of the museum for lacking a clear vision and identity, despite opening its doors 20 years ago.

The museum's financial difficulties became apparent last year when checks written to performers at a museum-staged festival bounced. The city has stepped in to shore up the museum's finances.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.