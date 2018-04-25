Edgerton City Council: Half-car joke an 'eyesore' and must go

The city of Edgerton is pressuring the owner of a cut-in-half car adorned with a sign reading, "Divorced. She got ½," to junk the junker. (Rudy Harper/KCTV5 News)

You’ve heard the common saying, 'one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.'

In this case, some consider a beat up 1987 Chevy Citation a landmark on the northern border of Edgerton in Johnson County, KS.

“And really, the gateway towards Edgerton. We don’t have any real signage," Bill Braun said.

Braun’s father, who has since died, had the vehicle sawed in half and planted it outside his former gas station. It’s now rusted on the outside, on two flat tires and full of dirt.

“He just told me he bought it and was going to make it a half car and have a little fun with it," widow Jo Braun said.

And that’s what he did. The sign today says, “Divorced. She got ½.”

“I made it, and over the years, I repainted it and kept it in shape," Jo Braun said.

It’s been here for 30-years. Now, city leaders on a mission to get rid of what they consider junk say it needs to be removed.

Danny O’Neal is the new owner of the car and the former gas station next to it.

“I do not want to remove the car. I don’t feel like it’s an eyesore to me, and it doesn't cut my property value. It actually helps the property values," O’Neal said.

Some say the half-car holds sentimental value for not only neighbors but those who pass by.

“When people say where are you from? I say Edgerton. They say, 'Where’s that at?' and I go, 'Do you know where the half car is on 56 Highway?' And they say, 'Oh yeah, that’s Edgerton,'”

A meeting will be held at City Hall at 7 p.m. Thursday. KCTV5 News reached out to the mayor, but we have not heard back

