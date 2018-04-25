Independence police respond to shooting at family medical building

Independence police responded to a shooting at a family medical building Wednesday morning.

It happened at Fairmount Family Medical Care located at 606 S Hardy Ave.

Police say they are looking at surveillance video to try and see if they can piece together what happened. They tell us the shooting likely happened sometime overnight.

Employees came to work and saw the holes in a window and called police, but that didn’t stop patients from being seen by staff at the center.

Police say multiple bullet holes were found but are holding off on saying what weapon may have been used.

Medical center representatives say they believe this is really a case of vandalism.

Anyone with information is urged to call Independence police.

