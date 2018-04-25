Suspicious package situation outside KCKPD headquarters unfounde - KCTV5 News

Suspicious package situation outside KCKPD headquarters unfounded

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
The package was found on the southwest corner of 7th Street and Minnesota Avenue, directly across from the headquarters. (KCKPD) The package was found on the southwest corner of 7th Street and Minnesota Avenue, directly across from the headquarters. (KCKPD)
Police say the bag was full of scrap metal. (KCKPD) Police say the bag was full of scrap metal. (KCKPD)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

Authorities say a reported suspicious package outside police headquarters was unfounded.

Police closed the Kansas City, KS Police Department headquarters Wednesday morning after the package was found nearby.

The package was found on the southwest corner of Seventh Street and Minnesota Avenue.

Police say the bag was full of scrap metal. 

