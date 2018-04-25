Suspicious package situation outside KCKPD headquarters unfounded

Police say the bag was full of scrap metal. (KCKPD)

The package was found on the southwest corner of 7th Street and Minnesota Avenue, directly across from the headquarters. (KCKPD)

Authorities say a reported suspicious package outside police headquarters was unfounded.

Police closed the Kansas City, KS Police Department headquarters Wednesday morning after the package was found nearby.

Police say the bag was full of scrap metal.

