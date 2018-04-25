Olathe North High School teacher named Read to Achieve winner

An Olathe North High School is the recent winner of KCTV5's Read to Achieve program.

Resource teacher Beth Olson was nominated by a parent within the district.

Olson received a $1,000 check from Kansas' chapter of the National Education Association.

"As a resource/IEP teacher, Mrs.Olson has helped my son (a junior) since freshman year overcome challenges due to several mental and emotional and behavior diagnosis and recently supported and helped my son get through threatening suicide. This teacher and woman goes above and beyond any teacher I have ever come across all throughout all four of my children's lives. Not only is she one of the most amazing teachers but also one of the most amazing human beings," Jacqueline Zarlengo said.

The Missouri and Kansas NEAs are sponsoring Read to Achieve. If you would like to nominate a teacher, click here.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.