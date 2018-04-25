Wanted: Juan Gonzales Jr.

Juan Gonzales Jr. is a registered sex offender in Jackson County for rape of a child. (CrimeStoppers)

The original offense happened in 1996 in Claycomo and involved the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.

His last known address was near Second Street and Wheeling Avenue in Kansas City, but his current location is unknown.

Gonzales is currently wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for burglary and tampering with a motor vehicle.

Gonzales should be considered armed and dangerous.

