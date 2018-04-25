Wanted: Juan Gonzales Jr. - KCTV5 News

Wanted: Juan Gonzales Jr.

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Juan Gonzales Jr. is a registered sex offender in Jackson County for rape of a child. (CrimeStoppers) Juan Gonzales Jr. is a registered sex offender in Jackson County for rape of a child. (CrimeStoppers)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Juan Gonzales Jr. is a registered sex offender in Jackson County for rape of a child.

The original offense happened in 1996 in Claycomo and involved the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.

His last known address was near Second Street and Wheeling Avenue in Kansas City, but his current location is unknown.

Gonzales is currently wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for burglary and tampering with a motor vehicle.

Gonzales should be considered armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.