Dog owners wonder if social aspect of park could harm their pets

Downtown dog owners are tired of people leaving their trash in areas where their pets play.

Penn Valley Off Leash Dog Park near 29th and Wyandotte streets is one of the few spots in downtown Kansas City where dogs can roam freely without being on a leash. But, some dog owners are wondering if the social aspect of the park could harm their animals.

During the week, dog owners say it’s a lot of fun for their dogs and for them, but over the weekend, things change a bit with larger crowds who sometimes use the area more for socializing than for their dogs.

"People are out here, having a good time. There are usually lots of beverages and people just hanging out and doing all of that, but typically that also means there are bottles and alcohol and all sorts of different stuff, and you can find bottle caps and glass and things kind of broken out in the park," Whitney Gudgel said.

"I like whenever you see groups coming out and hanging out, bringing their dogs, and you know a little type of community thing. But, I think that making sure they're cleaning up after themselves. Remember, this is for the dogs not for the people. Let's keep it clean, especially for those that aren't participating in those types of things," Stephen Miller said.

Dog owners say they would like to see more signs and possibly spots where people can recycle items rather than leaving them on the ground.

