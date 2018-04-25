City council to weigh pair of resolutions about future of American Jazz Museum

The executive director of the museum says through jazz programming and mentorship, about 13,000 school-age children benefit from the museum yearly. (Facebook/American Jazz Museum)

City Council members in Kansas City will again try to find a solution to the financial crisis facing the American Jazz Museum.

A recent report suggested closing the museum in an effort to save it. That report calls for an overhaul of the visitor experience, changes to the operational infrastructure and a new financial model.

However, museum officials say they will lose hundreds of thousands of dollars if they close.

On Wednesday, council members will review a pair of competing resolutions.

The first wants to limit any additional support for the museum until a recommendation to refresh the facility’s leadership is addressed. The second would extend city funding for the museum for an additional two months. It says the money would provide adequate time for the museum’s staff to develop a plan for rescuing the facility.

The executive director of the museum says through jazz programming and mentorship, about 13,000 school-age children benefit from the museum yearly. That could be in jeopardy if the city follows thru on the recommendation.

City Manager Troy Schulte says he would not want to close the entire museum.

