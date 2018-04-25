Defendants in boy's death at Schlitterbahn Waterpark want separa - KCTV5 News

Defendants in boy's death at Schlitterbahn Waterpark want separate trials


By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
WYANDOTTE COUNTY (KCTV5/AP) -

Multiple defendants charged in the death of a 10-year-boy at a Kansas waterpark are seeking separate trials.

Motions filed Tuesday in Wyandotte County say Jeff Henry, John Schooley and Henry & Sons Construction want to be tried separately from Tyler Miles and Schlitterbahn Waterpark of Kansas City, Kansas, where Caleb Schwab was decapitated on the 17-story Verruckt waterslide in August 2016.

Henry co-owns Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts, Schooley helped design the ride and Henry & Sons Construction was the general contractor. They are charged with second-degree murder in the boy's death.

Miles, operations director at the Kansas park, and the park are charged with manslaughter. All have pleaded not guilty.

The filings argue those involved in designing the ride should be tried separately from those who operated it.

