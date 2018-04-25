Boy Scouts of America will allow girls to earn Eagle Scout rank

While there will be some co-ed activities, the older girls will be working with other girls the majority of the time. (KCTV5)

The Boy Scouts are once again expanding.

Starting in February 2019, girls will have the opportunity to earn the rank of Eagle Scout.

Earlier this year girls in fifth grade and under were being admitted to the Cub Scouts program. But, this program is a little different, focusing on older girls.

The program is still very new. In fact, officials have still not announced what the name of the program will be.

While there will be some co-ed activities, the older girls will be working with other girls the majority of the time.

Kansas City area Boy Scout leaders say they have always welcomed girls but now they are opening it up a little bit more. They say, with so many activities for kids, this change should help bring families together.

“Families today are so overcommitted,” said Linda Migliazzo, a member of the Boy Scouts of America Heart of America Council. We've got sports and school and after-school activities. This is something that can help bring families together rather than bringing them apart.”

But the Girl Scouts disagree. Joy Wheeler, CEO of Girl Scouts NE Kansas NW Missouri says they were stunned when they heard the announcement. She says their focus will remain on what’s best for the girls and not on convenience.

“Parenting is not convenient. It’s the hardest job you'll ever have and we really do see this as opportunity to help parents see the data and facts so that they can make the best decision,” Wheeler said.

Girl Scouts officials say they are concerned about the change, saying it does not have the girls best interest in mind. They say there is nothing wrong with being an Eagle Scout but it’s not a program that was designed for girls.

"I am the proud mother of an Eagle Scout and it was a wonderful program for his development but I wouldn't encourage a girl in that environment," Wheeler said.

Migliazzo spoke with her son about the change. He says he is not concerned.

“I said, 'What do you think about girls coming into boy scouts PJ?,' and he said, 'You know mom, it's not any different than it's always been. Izzie has always been there,'" Migliazzo said.

