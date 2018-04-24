Kansas governor gets endorsement from former opponent

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer has won the endorsement of one of his former opponents in the race for the Republican nomination for the state's highest office.

Mark Hutton endorsed Colyer Tuesday at a luncheon in Wichita. He said that it is apparent to him that the race for the Republican nomination will come down to two men: Colyer and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach.

Hutton lauded the governor's leadership and his service to the state, saying he believed Colyer has the ability to win the next election.

